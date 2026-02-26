MLB in brief: Letter from Max Scherzer’s daughter | Mathieu Vallée is happy

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The letter from Max Scherzer's daughter

During the offseason, she wrote a letter to the Blue Jays asking the club to sign her father.

The Konnor Griffin Effect

He's the talk of the camp.

Mathieu Vallée is happy

His contract with the Blue Jays takes him to the next level.

Craig Kimbrel feels good

He wants to make a difference in New York.

Cam Schlittler should be ready for the start of the season

Good news in the Bronx.

Andrew Friedman wants to keep Freddie Freeman

Will he make it to retirement?

Shohei Ohtani hard at work

He prepares for his pitching season at the Japanese camp.

