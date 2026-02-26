MLB in brief: Letter from Max Scherzer’s daughter | Mathieu Vallée is happy

The letter from Max Scherzer's daughter

During the offseason, she wrote a letter to the Blue Jays asking the club to sign her father.

Max Scherzer's eight-year-old daughter wrote a letter to the Blue Jays in December saying she hopes her dad is back on the team in 2026 pic.twitter.com/dLNNccyEzp — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 26, 2026

The Konnor Griffin Effect

He's the talk of the camp.

Another unicorn? Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin is MLB's top prospect. So far in spring, he's lived up to the hype. https://t.co/2EKIrLVfs1 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 26, 2026

Mathieu Vallée is happy

His contract with the Blue Jays takes him to the next level.

Craig Kimbrel feels good

He wants to make a difference in New York.

Heading into what would be his 17th year in MLB, a reinvented Craig Kimbrel is pacing himself as he looks to secure a spot in the Mets' bullpen@chelsea_janes with more on the pitcher with the fifth-most saves in baseball history: pic.twitter.com/TyPjJdNjvH — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 26, 2026

Cam Schlittler should be ready for the start of the season

Good news in the Bronx.

Boone projects Schlittler will be ready Opening Day after he passes first test @GJoyce9 https://t.co/MmsCwZkMHj — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 26, 2026

Andrew Friedman wants to keep Freddie Freeman

Will he make it to retirement?

Andrew Friedman says it's hard to imagine Freddie Freeman in anything but Dodger blue, per @dylanohernandez.On the field, off the field, he's been such a central figure in so many really big moments, and now it's really hard to see him in a different uniform other than ours” pic.twitter.com/fCT7DHLTN7 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) February 26, 2026

Shohei Ohtani hard at work

He prepares for his pitching season at the Japanese camp.

Shohei Ohtani continues to get his pitching work in as he has now joined Japan to prepare for the World Baseball Classic pic.twitter.com/1srGKdDm8C — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 26, 2026

