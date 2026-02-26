Max Scherzer will return to Toronto in 2026.

Since the beginning of winter, many people have been expecting to see Max Scherzer pitch in Toronto again in 2026. The veteran, who joined the Blue Jays last winter, has been an important part of the club's rotation in the playoffs.

He missed quite a bit of time early in the season due to health issues and didn't have an easy season, but he was still the one who got the start in Game 7 of the World Series.

We knew Scherzer wanted to come back, and for a while now, the Blue Jays seemed to be showing interest in bringing him back as well.

And now it's official: according to Jon Heyman, Scherzer has signed a contract with the Jays through 2026.

We're talking about a one-year deal, which is no surprise. The contract will earn him $3 million in salary and performance bonuses that could add up to $10 million.

Breaking: Max Scherzer goes back to Blue Jays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 26, 2026

Scherzer, now 41, will play his 19th season in MLB in 2026. There is reason to believe that this will be his last… but then again, we saw last year that he still has gas in the tank.

Will that still be the case this year? We'll find out in the coming months.

The timing of the signing gives Scherzer about a month to prepare for the season, although he could be given a little more time and start the season late. Given that there are already a few injuries in the rotation (Shane Bieber and Bowden Francis, for example), adding a little depth won't hurt. Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Dylan Cease, José Berrios, Cody Ponce, Eric Lauer, and Max Scherzer: John Schneider has resources at his disposal to build his rotation. What we suspected is now a done deal: Scherzer will indeed be back in Toronto in 2026. A good thing, then.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.