It’s the end for Anthony Richardson with the Colts

The divorce appears to be final between the Indianapolis Colts and their former fourth overall pick, Anthony Richardson.

On Thursday, the player's agent, Deiric Jackson, confirmed to ESPN that the franchise had given him permission to explore the trade market. This outcome marks a major turning point in the 23-year-old athlete's eventful career.

Since his arrival in 2023, Richardson's journey has been fraught with obstacles. Between shoulder injuries and a strange orbital bone fracture that occurred during a warm-up last year, he has only been able to start 15 games. Meanwhile, Indianapolis has turned the page by handing the keys to the offense to veteran Daniel Jones. With the Colts keen to extend Jones' contract and the rise of rookie Riley Leonard, Richardson's future in Indiana had become a dead end.

A new start for a raw talent with immense physical potential

Despite modest statistics (11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions), Richardson's value on the market may come as a surprise. His agent has been keen to reassure interested teams that the vision problems resulting from his eye injury are now a thing of the past. Recent tests confirm 20/20 vision, and general manager Chris Ballard himself has admitted that the player is medically “fit to play.”

The financial timing is also advantageous for a trade partner. Richardson is entering the final year of his rookie contract with a base salary of $1.145 million. For Indianapolis, a departure before June 1 would save more than $5.3 million in payroll.

While Ballard says he “still believes in Anthony,” the organization's actions—notably his benching in 2024—prove otherwise. Richardson has a rare athletic profile that could appeal to a team willing to invest in his development. It remains to be seen which franchise will take a chance on this diamond in the rough, whose career is just waiting to take off in a new environment.

