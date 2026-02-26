Heartbreaking overtime loss for the CH

Raphael Simard
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a break of several weeks, the CH was back in action.

For the occasion, they faced Emil Heineman, Patrick Roy, and the Islanders.

Here are the lineups:

The Islanders thought they had scored early, but after review, the goal was disallowed.

There was no doubt about it.

Then Tony DeAngelo missed a completely open net.

The first (good) goal went to the Habs. Noah Dobson scored a goal in his first game against his former team.

With his 11th goal of the season, he tied his point total from last year with the Islanders.

In the second period, it was the Habs' turn to have a goal disallowed. Cole Caufield tried his best.

It was only a matter of time, because later on, Noah Dobson scored another goal.

This time, it was on a power play.

Before the end of the period, Matthew Schaefer beat Samuel Montembeault twice.

What a defenseman!

In the third period, the Habs had another power play.

And once again, they capitalized on it. Cole Caufield scored his 33rd goal of the season.

With less than two minutes to go, while Ilya Sorokin was on the bench, the Islanders tied the game.

Off to overtime.

Although the CH controlled the puck for most of overtime, it was the Islanders who won.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a beautiful goal.

Final score: 4-3.

Martin St-Louis' team will be back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.


Overtime

– Unbelievable.

— He's in the top 3 in the NHL in goals.

— Still.

#Isles Matthew Schaefer

Fourth 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history with a 40-point season, joining:

Bobby Orr
Phil Housley
Rasmus Dahlin

— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 27, 2026

Fans are having fun.

– Montreal wins.

