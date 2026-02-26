Heartbreaking overtime loss for the CH

After a break of several weeks, the CH was back in action.

For the occasion, they faced Emil Heineman, Patrick Roy, and the Islanders.

Here are the lineups:

#Isles at morning skate in Montreal

Palat-Horvat-Barzal

Drouin-Ritchie-Heineman

Lee-Pageau-Holmstrom

MacLean-Cizikas-Gatcomb

Extras: Shabanov, Duclair

Schaefer-Pulock

Pelech-DeAngelo

Soucy-Mayfield

Extra: Boqvist

Sorokin (starter's net)

Rittich — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 26, 2026

The Islanders thought they had scored early, but after review, the goal was disallowed.

There was no doubt about it.

Linesman has one job pic.twitter.com/9OSmmKNNC5 — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) February 27, 2026

Then Tony DeAngelo missed a completely open net.

The first (good) goal went to the Habs. Noah Dobson scored a goal in his first game against his former team.

Noah Dobson scores versus his former team. His 11th of the season. #GoHabsGo up 1-0. pic.twitter.com/l3bBEVGz79 — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 27, 2026

With his 11th goal of the season, he tied his point total from last year with the Islanders.

In the second period, it was the Habs' turn to have a goal disallowed. Cole Caufield tried his best.

I'm sorry, but this should absolutely count, regardless of the actual rule. That takes talent, right there. #Caufield pic.twitter.com/YtvASXYIfh — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 27, 2026

It was only a matter of time, because later on, Noah Dobson scored another goal.

This time, it was on a power play.

Is Noah Dobson starting to make the Islanders regret their decision? pic.twitter.com/M27UowNdqa — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 27, 2026

Before the end of the period, Matthew Schaefer beat Samuel Montembeault twice.

What a defenseman!

THE KID Matthew Schaefer gets the Islanders on the board! pic.twitter.com/EejK7kbwzH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2026

Matthew Schaefer scores his second goal in as many shots. Less than a minute apart, too. It's a tie game. He casually goes for a jaunt before beating Montembeault from distance with a good shot. pic.twitter.com/koEqKbqQCN — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 27, 2026

In the third period, the Habs had another power play.

And once again, they capitalized on it. Cole Caufield scored his 33rd goal of the season.

Cole Caufield scores his 33rd goal of the season! #Isles vs. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/zDjBppF2jK — RDS (@RDSca) February 27, 2026

With less than two minutes to go, while Ilya Sorokin was on the bench, the Islanders tied the game.

Off to overtime.

Anders Lee ties it with the net empty!! pic.twitter.com/naiIkOdiDz — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2026

Although the CH controlled the puck for most of overtime, it was the Islanders who won.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored a beautiful goal.

PAGEAU BURIES THE BREAKAWAY IN OVERTIME! ISLES WIN 4-3 Patrick Roy is FIRED UP pic.twitter.com/0f9B9Yt7oj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 27, 2026

Final score: 4-3.

Martin St-Louis' team will be back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– Unbelievable.

That's 12 goals in the last 11 games for #Habs Cole Caufield. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2026

— He's in the top 3 in the NHL in goals.

Most goals this season

Nathan MacKinnon: 40

Connor McDavid: 34

Cole Caufield: 33

Morgan Geekie: 33 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) February 27, 2026

— Still.

#Isles Matthew Schaefer

Fourth 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history with a 40-point season, joining:

Bobby Orr

Phil Housley

Rasmus Dahlin

— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 27, 2026

Fans are having fun.

#Habs fans get The Wave going during TV timeout at Bell Centre. pic.twitter.com/mlaupXQOP9 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) February 27, 2026

