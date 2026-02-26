Guardian Sports launches revolutionary chin guard

Safety in Canadian football takes a historic step forward.

Erin Hanson, CEO of Guardian Sports, officially launched the Guardian Flex chin guard, a technological innovation designed to protect athletes where traditional helmets fall short: the face mask.

Cutting-edge technology to reduce concussions

According to data from the Atlanta-based company, approximately 50% of impacts during tackles occur to the face. The Guardian Flex incorporates SoftShox technology, a hydraulic shock absorption mechanism housed under the chin. This advancement reduces HARM scores (a measure of head acceleration) by up to 35%.

Unlike the famous “Guardian Cap” — a padded helmet now mandatory during training sessions in the Canadian Football League (CFL) — the new chin guard is almost invisible to spectators, while providing crucial protection against helmet-to-helmet contact.

Widespread adoption expected in the CFL and across Canada

The CFL has already shared Guardian's research with its nine franchises. Although the choice of equipment remains individual, widespread adoption is expected for the 2026 season. The effectiveness of Guardian products is well established: the use of helmet covers had already reduced concussions by 42% during training camps in 2023.

The success of this protective gear is spreading to professional American football. Recently, Jared Wilson of the Patriots became the first player to wear a Guardian Cap during the Super Bowl, illustrating a profound cultural shift in attitudes toward brain injuries.

Canadian university sports follow suit

On the U Sports side, the organization is closely monitoring this certification. Once Football Canada gives the green light, student-athletes will be able to use the Guardian Flex on a voluntary basis. Priced at $69, this chin guard is compatible with all helmet models and promises to be an indispensable tool, from the minor leagues to the pros, for protecting players' health without altering the game.

