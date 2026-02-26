Giancarlo Stanton is in so much pain that he can’t open a bag of chips.

Giancarlo Stanton's two elbows are a problem. They have been for several years now.

Last year, it was thought that he might need surgery, which would have cost him the entire season. Instead, he chose to rest and, after missing a few months, finished the season strong. He was excellent. The Yankees rested him during the season, giving him days off here and there. It worked.

But the thing to know is that even though he was good, he didn't like seeing his numbers so low (24 home runs, 66 RBIs in 77 games)… and he wants to play a full season in 2026 to make up for it.

Does that mean he's better? That his elbows are healthy? Absolutely not.

In an interview with NJ.com, Stanton said his elbow hurts so much that on his worst days, he can't even open a bag of chips. But despite everything, he hopes to play the entire 2026 season.

Stanton has always said the right things in front of the media. And here, once again, he emphasized that he wanted to give his all to bring the World Series trophy back to New York.

He doesn't want to have surgery and miss games: he'll live with the pain, which doesn't prevent him from hitting. He'll give it his all to try to win in New York.

I imagine that once he realizes he can no longer play, he will consider the option of surgery. But right now, he wants to do everything he can to stay on the field with his teammates.

Stanton, in many ways, is the real deal.

