Deadline: 11 teams will be represented at the Bell Centre tonight.

As you know, the deadline is approaching in the National Hockey League.

The question is whether there will be much action in Montreal… because the Canadiens need to resolve the Patrik Laine situation (and because the C is looking for a forward who can play in the top six).

That said, it's worth noting that there will be a lot of scouts at the Bell Centre tonight for the game against the Islanders. And that's surely no coincidence…

In total, eleven clubs will be represented at the game against the Islanders. We're talking about a large number of scouts who will be at the game… and it's interesting to see that this is the case.

Scouts from all of these clubs will be in attendance:

Chicago Blackhawks

Columbus Blue Jackets

Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

Ottawa Senators

Pittsburgh Penguins

Vancouver Canucks

Washington Capitals

Winnipeg Jets

Scouts in attendance at the Bell Centre as we approach the trade deadline #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4AYoUc6EqI — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) February 26, 2026

We know that the Canadiens will be one of the active clubs in the NHL next week.

We also know that Kent Hughes has everything he needs to make a major trade… although that doesn't mean that this scenario will definitely happen.

But just seeing that there will be so many clubs represented at the Bell Centre tonight is intriguing.

It means that there will likely be players on the ice who will be of interest to other teams… and with only a few days left before the league's trade deadline, we can see that some clubs are already starting to get active.

The next few days are going to be exciting, at least.

This is the time of year when rumors start flying everywhere… and it's always a special time for fans, too.

I can't wait to see how it all plays out!

