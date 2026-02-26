“David Reinbacher has made tremendous progress.”

David Reinbacher has been a source of concern for many since he was drafted. With all the games the Austrian has missed due to injuries, he has never really been able to develop to his full potential.

It's not normal that he hasn't played in the NHL yet, after all.

But the good news is that Reinbacher has been able to string together games since starting the season on the injured reserve list. He has played 41 times since October 31, in fact.

And clearly, that's helping him find consistency and develop in the right way.

Grant McCagg, who follows the Canadiens and their prospects with his former scout's eye, said he believes the right-handed defenseman has “improved tremendously” since the start of the season.

I scouted recent David Reinbacher AHL matches today, and will update his progress and potential using extensive video footage in a Live HabsCast tomorrow at 1 pm. Reinbacher has improved immeasurably as the season has gone on:https://t.co/tnR0zcDCUG — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 26, 2026

Obviously, it's not in terms of points that the young man is breaking records. In 41 games this season, he has four goals and 12 assists, for a total of 16 points.

When you watch him play, you see a defenseman who is growing in confidence. He rarely makes a decision that will put his team in trouble on the ice. That's his strength.

That said, he rarely makes a decision like Lane Hutson.

Clearly, he's getting comfortable. Yesterday, in a tough 4-1 loss for the Laval Rocket against the Marlies, he showed that he enjoys physical play. Well, well!

For the time being, with Adam Engstrom sidelined for a few weeks due to injuryAdam Engstrom out for a few weeks, Reinbacher will continue to have more responsibilities with the Rocket in the AHL playoff race.

Will he get called up to the NHL in the coming weeks? Who knows.

