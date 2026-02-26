Car accident: Emil Heineman is still afraid to cross the street on foot.

Last season, Emil Heineman got off to a strong start in Montreal. The young man was an effective and important supporting player in the city, forming an interesting trio with Jake Evans and Joel Armia.

However, during a trip to Utah, Heineman was hit by a car while walking. He missed about 20 games following the incident but eventually returned. He avoided the worst, even if his performance declined afterward. But the most important thing is that he came out of it okay, right?

Now, ahead of tomorrow's game against the CH, Heineman revisited last year's accident in an interview with the Islanders' official website. What we learn is that even today, the Swede is still afraid to cross the street on foot.

And clearly, we understand that this is related to the aftermath of his accident.

Heineman explains, however, that it's a little less bad since he's been in Long Island. He says that because the streets are a little wider, he feels a little safer than he did in Montreal.

It's possible that the fact that the accident happened a long time ago also helps to lessen these impacts.

We know that this incident was, in fact, very unfortunate. And Heineman is the first to admit that the outcome could have been much, much worse.

But even if the physical consequences were minor, the mental consequences of such an incident can sometimes be the most difficult to overcome. And one wonders if it affected him when he returned to play at the end of last season.

