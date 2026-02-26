BPM Sports: Sold for less than $2 million

Last spring, it was announced that the three BPM Sports stations had officially been put up for sale.

And in November, it was announced that the Arsenal Media group had officially acquired stations CKLX 91.9 Montreal, CHXX 100.9 Quebec City, and CFTX 96.5 Gatineau.

Today, we learn the amount of the sale. According to Maxime Truman, the purchase price for the acquisition in question is $1.8 million: hearings will be held virtually on April 30, and more details will be available at that time. It should be noted that the sale will not be final until the CRTC gives its final approval, but Arsenal Media hopes that this will happen in late August or early September. That said, the question remains as to whether this will have an impact on the schedule for the next radio season.

Because in reality, if the sale is not approved in the coming months, the 2026-27 programming will return to RNC Media (although there will still be some recommendations from Arsenal Media).

Remember: several hosts will be without contracts at the end of the current season…

BPM Sports: RNC Media Arsenal. The CRTC has revealed the purchase price: approximately $1.8 million. Hearings will be held virtually on April 30. We can expect an official transfer of ownership during the summer. Will the sale be approved soon enough… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 26, 2026

But with the station's ratings having been excellent since the start of the season, one has to wonder whether Arsenal Media (assuming the sale is approved shortly) will decide to keep a format similar to the one currently in place.

Because we know that, in reality, 91.9 Montreal will remain a sports radio station.

But the question remains: will there be significant changes to the BPM Sports schedule next fall? According to what we're hearing, we shouldn't expect too many changes… because the focus will be on continuity.

Could we also see changes to the schedule, in the sense that evening and weekend programs could possibly return once the transaction has been approved by the CRTC (even if it's more difficult to make them profitable)?

That's a good question too.

In closing, two things: not so long ago, there was talk of BPM Sports possibly moving to the group's new studios in St-Lambert. But we may have to wait a while longer before we see that happen.

And… To conclude, we must also ask ourselves what will happen with the role of the Athletic Commission in all this. It will be interesting to see how Arsénal Media manages this project. Things are likely to get busy at BPM Sports in the coming months.

