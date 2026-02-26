“Alexandre Carrier is definitely a candidate to pack his bags.”

How much will the Canadiens move ahead of the trade deadline, which is eight days away? That's a question everyone is asking.

Obviously, it will depend on the offers on the table. The Canadiens won't want to mortgage their future for a player who can't help them in the long term.

I have a feeling we'll have to wait until this summer to see a big addition.

But in any case, if the Canadiens are considering bringing in reinforcements, they will have to give up certain assets. Many of these will be discussed by Kent Hughes with his counterparts.

On that subject, a quote from Jean-Charles Lajoie about Alexandre Carrier caught my attention.

“On defense, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble are certainly candidates to pack their bags for the trip out West. Unfortunately, so is Alexandre Carrier.” – JiC

While the TVA Sports host was exploring the Canadiens' options, bringing Carrier into the discussion at this time of year is a bit surprising.

After all, his name has never been mentioned before.

I would be really surprised, at this point in the season, if the Habs traded their veteran. Carrier has played every regular season and playoff game for the Habs since his arrival.

The Quebec native, who is a rare right-handed defenseman and stabilizes the club's defensive play, has never missed a game despite the surplus of defensemen in town. It's always a toss-up between Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble when everyone is healthy.

If Carrier were to leave a year and a half into his contract, it would be because the Canadiens would receive a player who would directly replace him, in my opinion. But in that case, why rob Peter to pay Paul?

Let's just say I'm not sure what to think about all this. Because if the Habs don't think Carrier is part of their future, they should at least wait until this summer to send him elsewhere…

In a nutshell

– It's AI.

Brady Tkachuk was asked about this video today: "Well, it's clearly fake, because it's not my voice, not my lips moving, so. I'm not in control of any of those accounts, and I know that those words would never come out of my mouth. So, I can't do anything about it."

– Portrait of the Islanders.

#Isles at morning skate in Montreal

Palat-Horvat-Barzal

Drouin-Ritchie-Heineman

Lee-Pageau-Holmstrom

MacLean-Cizikas-Gatcomb

Extras: Shabanov, Duclair

Schaefer-Pulock

Pelech-DeAngelo

Soucy-Mayfield

Extra: Boqvist

Sorokin (starter's net)

Sorokin (starter's net)

Rittich — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 26, 2026

— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) February 26, 2026

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2026

