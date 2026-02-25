The NFL has not received any official requests to ban the famous assisted sneak.

The NFL did not receive any proposals to ban the tush push before the official deadline for submitting rule changes.

Despite the controversy surrounding the infamous “tush push,” no team officially submitted a request to ban the strategy during the league's preparatory meetings.

The information was confirmed by Troy Vincent, an NFL executive, during physical evaluations held in Indianapolis. Speaking to reporters, he said that no team had submitted a formal proposal to eliminate this controversial quarterback tactic.

Assisted running, which has become popular in recent seasons, involves pushing the quarterback or ball carrier forward in short-yardage situations. Difficult to counter on the field, it also continues to divide opinion off the field.

The NFL did not receive any proposals to ban assisted punt returns this year, but the debate was particularly heated after the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. The team, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, made this strategy a formidable weapon on third and fourth down.

Following this victory, the Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to prohibit offensive players from pushing, pulling, lifting, or circling a runner. The text would have effectively eliminated assisted sneaks. The motion garnered the support of 22 of the 32 teams—two votes short of the minimum required to change the rule.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed that his organization does not plan to revive the initiative this year. According to him, no other team has approached them to revive the issue.

The league may nevertheless examine certain aspects related to assistance to ball carriers in the future, particularly actions involving pushing or pulling. For now, the status quo remains.

In the absence of a new proposal, assisted running will therefore remain a legal weapon in 2026. This decision confirms that, despite criticism, the NFL is currently favoring regulatory continuity.

