The Leafs’ “big boss” wrote a letter to season ticket holders.

It can't be said that the Leafs' season has been a huge success.

The club finds itself six points out of a playoff spot with 25 games left to play in the regular season. It's going to take some seriously good performances… but we haven't turned the page on the current season yet. At least, that's what we understand from the fact that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment President and CEO Keith Pelley wrote a letter to season ticket holders reminding them that there is still hope.

In the letter in question, we read that the club's goal is not just to make the playoffs.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment is confident in saying that Toronto is still aiming for the Stanley Cup… and that the Leafs will “do whatever it takes” to give their fans that experience.

Our goal is not just to make the playoffs. We will do whatever it takes to get this team to the next level. – Keith Pelley

TVA Sports also published an article on the subject.

The team is not really in the market to sell, in all likelihood. https://t.co/xSorMNfSOG — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2026

Obviously, we understand that he wasn't going to say otherwise. At least, he wasn't going to openly say that the plan is to scrap the season because that would have sent the wrong message to the fans who travel to attend the games.

Especially since theamphitheater has the worst atmosphere of any arena in the National League…

That said, maybe it was the right thing to do in order to revive the club.

The players will definitely be aware of what happened… and who knows? Maybe they'll decide it's time to step up their game before it's too late…

But it seems like I don't have too much hope in that regard. In fact, if I were a Leafs fan, it seems like I wouldn't necessarily be thinking about the playoffs…

In a nutshell

– They're ready for tonight!

– Okay.

USA women's hockey gold medalist @HilaryKnight describes her team's relationship with the USA men's team as one with a “genuine level of support and respect” that's being overshadowed by a “quick lapse.” “Our achievements shouldn't be overshadowed by anything else other than how… pic.twitter.com/0oDaQwQi9B — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 25, 2026

– I like this.