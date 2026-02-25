The Bell Centre has been re-mortgaged by Geoff Molson.

Geoff Molson reportedly refinanced the Bell Centre for $600 million.

The transaction was reportedly completed on January 28 with National Bank.

Jeremy Filosa revealed this information on 98.5 FM on Wednesday afternoon.

As Filosa points out, sports team owners often use this strategy to raise money for renovations or pay off debts.

$600 million is enough to make major renovations to the NHL's most popular arena.

The Bell Centre is the eighth oldest building in the NHL, so it's normal to expect renovations from time to time.

Filosa also mentioned the possibility of using this money to improve the Canadiens' training facilities. However, as the 98.5 columnist explained, it is impossible to know what this money will be used for at this time.

Could renovations to the Bell Centre justify a price increase?

Maxime Truman has heard that the price of Canadiens season tickets has increased by about 8% for next season. That's a lot.

The Canadiens organization has yet to comment on the situation, but we will have to wait and see in the coming months whether the Bell Centre or any other Habs facility will undergo a facelift.


