“That’s a nice question, thank you”: Connor McDavid taunts a reporter

Last Sunday, Canada lost in the final of the men's hockey tournament in Milan. The team saw the United States win thanks to a goal by Jack Hughes in overtime.

This was another tough loss for Connor McDavid, who has also just lost two Stanley Cup finals in a row.

Yes, there was the 4 Nations… but it doesn't exactly have the prestige of the other two events.

And today, as McDavid returned to Edmonton, he was asked about those losses, whether those games were harder to win than he thought. His response?

That's a nice question, thank you. – Connor McDavid

“That's a nice question thank you.” McDavid wasn't having any of that question pic.twitter.com/00SBCa0ksV — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 25, 2026

McDavid was clearly being sarcastic. He then took a moment to reflect before saying that it was obviously disappointing, but that the conversation could have been completely different if things had been slightly different.

He's not wrong, in fact… but that's part of the game. We know that Canada lacked opportunism on Sunday, and that sank the club in the final.

It's understandable that McDavid didn't appreciate being asked about his losses. It's never fun to talk about that, and you can imagine he wants to turn the page and focus on the rest of his season with the Oilers. But on the other hand, it's the job of journalists to ask questions like that. Just because the player doesn't like it doesn't mean it's a bad question, you know.

How many times have I heard: “Journalists don't ask the real questions. They're just the teams' PR people…” It's up to me to ask THE question: Would you have had the audacity to ask McDavid that? Do you think the question is appropriate? See you tomorrow! @BPMSportsRadio https://t.co/ac9H8zizHE — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 26, 2026

Remember that on Sunday, after his team's defeat, McDavid (who wore the C in the final) did not take part in his team's post-game press conference. It's clear that he wants to move on and that this defeat hurt him.

Let's see if he can win and change the narrative, eventually.

