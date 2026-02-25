Rafael Devers, Alex Bregman, and the photo that hurts Red Sox fans

We all know the situation with Rafael Devers.

Last year, the Red Sox asked him to play as DH to let Alex Bregman take third base. He did so even though he wasn't happy with the situation.

He later refused to play first base (when Triston Casas was injured early in the season), and the Red Sox got fed up: they traded him to San Francisco.

And to conclude the “right” way, the club refused to give Alex Bregman what he wanted on the free agent market. He ended up in Chicago, where he signed as a free agent… and the Red Sox now have Caleb Durbin at third base.

This upsets Red Sox fans. And rightly so.

But while the Red Sox bosses are just whining publicly and badmouthing the club's two former stars, Alex Bregman posted a photo of the two players, in their new colors, smiling and holding hands.

Who could have predicted this photo 12 months ago? pic.twitter.com/v4JVobKT8f — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) February 25, 2026

Red Sox fans are advised to look away.

Rafael Devers was never known as a leader, but he wasn't disliked by his teammates. He angered some in Boston in 2025, but overall, he wasn't a problem during his years in Boston.

That handshake clearly means that the problem lies with the Red Sox's front office. The bosses didn't handle the Devers situation well (who also has things to blame himself for, of course), and the problem lies with them, not with Devers' former teammates.

