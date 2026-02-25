Patrik Laine: “Several teams” are interested, according to David Pagnotta

I'll start my article by saying one thing.

I can't wait for Patrik Laine's situation to be resolved. I can't wait for us to move on to something else… because it's starting to get tiresome.

We know he's likely to be traded by next Friday, that said. But…

But it goes even further than that, if we are to believe David Pagnotta's recent comments. In a recent article, the reporter mentions that there is a very good chance that Laine will be traded… and he added a sentence that really piqued my curiosity. It goes like this:

Several teams are interested, although his $8.7 million salary will have an impact on his future destination. – David Pagnotta

Several teams? Interesting…

We know that the Los Angeles Kings are looking into the matter.

We know that the team has discussed a possible trade with the Canadiens, but that doesn't mean he's the club's number one target.

That said, I've looked at the clubs that still have room in their payroll and could use Laine's services on the power play. They are:

The Mammoth ($4.96 million in space)

The Penguins ($11.2 million in space)

The Ducks ($12.6 million in space)

The Red Wings ($13.2 million in cap space)

These clubs are all in the running for a playoff spot and may want to get their hands on a power play specialist. Remember, the Canadiens can retain salary in a trade, and that could help Kent Hughes find a partner to dance with. At 50% of his salary ($8.7 million), he's not a burden. Especially since his contract expires at the end of this season…

Anyway. As long as Laine is traded in the next few days… That's what matters.

– Obviously.

— We had to send a message to Bolduc.

— It's up to him now.

