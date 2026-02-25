Olympic gold: Players failed to pay their $150,000 bill in Miami
The Americans who won Olympic gold in men's hockey have been partying since the Games ended.
As you know, on Monday night, they went to celebrate at the EIIEVEN bar in Miami. This is where the Panthers have celebrated in the past.
Matthew Tkachuk is a regular there.
Images of these celebrations have surfaced on social media in recent days… and clearly, the guys had a good time during the evening. And now we learn that the players didn't pay their bill ($150,000) for the evening: Pat McAfee took care of it.
Pat McAfee reportedly paid for the U.S. men's hockey team's bar tab as they celebrated winning Olympic gold at a club in Miami.
The team went through $150,000 worth of champagne, tequila, and vodka, according to @DailyMail. pic.twitter.com/3i9KYggt0I
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 25, 2026
We agree that you have to be filthy rich to be able to do that. And you have to want to make new friends at any cost to take on a bill like that instead of making millionaires pay.
For him, is that amount like an ordinary person picking up a $300 bill? Sort of. But it's still a hefty bill.
In fact, a video of the former NFL player, which is now in the media, was recorded and shown to the players while he was at the bar.
This obviously made them very happy.
Pat McAfee had a $150K surprise for Team USA at a wild gold medal celebration in Miami https://t.co/nnF5If6DEt pic.twitter.com/gzoCuZZFAS
— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 25, 2026
While the mood in Canada is gloomy following the final, Americans are living their best lives. This includes the party in Miami as well as the visit to Washington… which caused quite a stir.
But now, with the NHL starting up again, a return to normalcy is expected.
