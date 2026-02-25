MLB in brief: Alex Bregman a little surprised | Catchers need to be allowed to do their job

Alex Bregman a little surprised

Part of him expected to stay in Boston.

Alex Bregman said he was “maybe a little surprised” that he didn't end up back in Boston. “The Cubs really showed they valued what was important to our family.” pic.twitter.com/cE6SGM41DI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 25, 2026

Merrill Kelly, not ready He will miss the start of the season.

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly, who was scheduled to be their opening day starter against the Dodgers, is now sidelined with Intercostal nerve irritation and no longer will be ready for season opener. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 25, 2026

Cody Ponce has his spot

He will be a starter, period.

Here in Lakeland, Fla. John Schneider said the Blue Jays plan for Cody Ponce to be in the rotation. He's not competing for a spot. “The expectation is pitching as a starting pitcher in the rotation. That's why we sought him out. That's why he sought us out” pic.twitter.com/pPIabvGAuH — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) February 25, 2026

Chay Yeager undergoes elbow surgery

The season is over for the Blue Jays prospect.

Yeager is having UCL surgery today. He'll miss the 2026 season. https://t.co/ZVWbsIRISZ — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 25, 2026

Pitchers want to let catchers do their job

They don't want to challenge balls and strikes. They know they always think they've thrown strikes.

Mariners pitchers are gonna leave all the challenging up to Cal Raleigh pic.twitter.com/xwoVbVmrAL — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) February 25, 2026

Not enough depth in Atlanta?

The question arises.

By not adding another established starter to the rotation, the Braves are taking a big chance. Column: https://t.co/wkfXNHba7M — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.