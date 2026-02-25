Here’s why Patrik Laine won’t be playing before the deadline

The Montreal Canadiens will play three games between now and the NHL trade deadline.

They will face the Islanders tomorrow, the Capitals on Saturday (both games will be played at the Bell Centre), and the Sharks in San Jose next Tuesday.

That said, don't expect to see Patrik Laine play in any of those three games. And there's a logical reason for that. Here's what you need to know: to fit Laine into the 23-player roster (Alex Newhook completes the roster, who will be back in action tomorrow), another player has to be taken out of the lineup.

And right now, there are 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies in Montreal. And that doesn't include Laine, who is still on the injured list…

Unless there's a trade, a demotion, or an injury that would shrink the #CH roster, we can expect Patrik Laine to play no games between now and the March 6 trade deadline. https://t.co/VsQTwisbOG — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 25, 2026

The Canadiens currently have their maximum number of forwards. They're not going to take a player out of the lineup to activate Laine… because it would be illogical to do so.

It's not as if the club really needs to showcase him, after all.

The other teams know Laine: seeing him play 8 to 10 minutes in a game between now and next Friday isn't going to change anything. And in all this, let's remember that the Canadiens don't seem interested in the idea of him returning to play… because he was used as a defenseman in yesterday's practice.

At least, that wouldn't be the case if Martin St-Louis had plans to bring him back into the lineup.

Patrik Laine being used as a defenseman in the last two training exercises… That says a lot. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/OIVZkmbWis — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 24, 2026

Forget about Patrik Laine scoring on the power play with the Canadiens before the trade deadline.

Forget the idea of the Canadiens giving him playing time so that other clubs can get a better idea of what he can do. Again… other teams know exactly what he can bring to the ice, and no one needs a drawing to understand that either.

His strength is on the power play. And even if that may be his only strength, it's what makes him an “intriguing” candidate for a team looking to improve its power play.

But it doesn't go any further than that.

In brief

– Jacob Fowler is still sick. The Rocket has recalled goaltender Hunter Jones from the Trois-Rivières Lions.

Goaltender Jacob Fowler (sick) will not be dressed tonight. Goaltender Hunter Jones has been recalled from the Trois-Rivières Lions.

— Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 25, 2026

— That's normal.

Trocheck called winning gold “the pinnacle of my career,” while Miller said “it's a dream come true.” They got back to NY around 2 am last night but said it was important to them to be on the ice this morning. Miller added, “It's no secret: We needed to go sweat it out.” #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) February 25, 2026

– Yeah.