Eloy Jimenez must seize his opportunity at Blue Jays camp

Which Blue Jays hitters will earn a spot in the starting lineup at the beginning of the season?

Alejandro Kirk and Tyler Heineman will take two of the thirteen available spots. Ernie Clement, Kazuma Okamoto, Andres Gimenez, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the starting infielders.

George Springer, Daulton Varsho, Jesus Sanchez, and Addison Barger will get plenty of playing time. Myles Straw should have his spot as a reserve, as should guys like Davis Schneider and Nathan Lukes. The latter two, however, could easily be sent down to the minors.

That makes 13. Remember that Anthony Santander is injured.

Obviously, if no one gets injured, that doesn't leave much room for maneuver. If a player wants to earn a spot, he'll really have to bring something special to the table to justify leaving Straw, Lukes, or Schneider on the bench. Right now, that seems unlikely.

Playing in the infield, where the Blue Jays don't have a lot of resources, is one example. Josh Kasevich is a player who is taking advantage of the start of spring training to show off his skills.

Josh Kasevich just went deep for the #BlueJays down in Fort Myers, 416 feet. Injuries killed some of his momentum, but he's still a top-15 prospect in this system and just turned 25. He could be a real option for a reserve infielder by mid-season if he hits again. Org loves him. pic.twitter.com/Ie2XRSltvb — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 22, 2026

But being able to hit like a madman is another important asset.

Eloy Jimenez, whom we obviously know well from his years with the White Sox, is currently trying to revive his career at the Toronto Blue Jays' camp.

“I was in a battle with my head because of the injuries. It was really hard. You know that you can do it, but your body is not responding to what you know you can do.” After nearly retiring, Eloy Jimenez is in Blue Jays camp giving it one more shot https://t.co/3wT82Mft65 — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) February 25, 2026

Jimenez isn't good defensively in the field. He's been gaining experience at first base since 2025, but there's congestion behind Vladdy. Jimenez is really more of a hitter who is prone to injury.

But Jimenez can hit. And at camp, he'll get plenty of playing time at Blue Jays camp in Dunedin with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. heading off to play in the World Classic.

Eloy Jiménez with an absolute missile off the baby monster for an RBI double. What a swing. 104.8 MPH/398 FT (HR in 23/30 ballparks) pic.twitter.com/QQWJRtTtVP — Damon (@Damon98_) February 22, 2026

Will he be able to earn a spot in camp, having signed a minor league contract? Probably not. But during the season, if the Blue Jays need a bat off the bench, Jimenez could be a solution.

It will be up to him to be consistent if he wants to make it.

After all, as a right-handed hitter, he has the tools to (help) replace (the offensive production of) Bo Bichette. It remains to be seen whether it will click for him in the coming weeks.

To be continued, then.

