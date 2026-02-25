Death of the Gaudreau brothers: the accused was allegedly below the legal blood alcohol limit

It has now been nearly 18 months since Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau lost their lives. The two brothers, who were on their way to attend their sister's wedding, were fatally struck by a truck while out on a bike ride.

The person behind the wheel of the truck, Sean Higgins, has been charged in connection with the incident. Among the charges against him was driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. This information, among other factors, weighed heavily in the decision to bring multiple charges against him.

However, in the last few hours, there has been a major reversal of the situation: according to the defense in the case, Higgins' blood alcohol level at the time of the accident was below the legal limit.

The defendant's lawyer explains that initially, only the defendant's blood plasma was tested, which gave a higher reading. When the entire blood sample is considered, the reading is 0.075%, below the legal limit of 0.08%.

In the eyes of the defense, this information completely changes the trial. Indeed, it claims that if the correct information had been disclosed from the outset, Higgins would not have been charged with all of the counts currently against him.

It should be noted that the prosecutor in the case now wishes to take the time to evaluate the tests carried out by the defense by having them analyzed by his own experts. This could therefore be contested.

Furthermore, even if the defense is found to be correct in this case, Higgins could still face new charges. Just because this information changes does not mean he would be completely acquitted.

This is a major development that could really change the course of the trial. And all this comes just days after Johnny was honored by the players who represented the United States in Milan following their gold medal victory.

To be continued, then.

