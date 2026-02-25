Chris Olave and Marvin Harrison Jr. targeted by the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly recently “checked” the potential trade availability of two young star receivers: Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints and Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals .

The information, reported by Jared Mueller, indicates, however, that neither team plans to trade its star receiver.

Even if the discussions are only exploratory, the mere fact that Cleveland is inquiring shows a clear desire to improve its offense. In the NFL, “checking availability” does not necessarily mean that a formal offer has been made. Rather, it is an exercise in due diligence: testing the market, understanding the intentions of other teams, and evaluating the potential costs.

The Browns are clearly looking to add a dynamic target who can transform their passing game. Chris Olave, known for his speed and precise route running, is already a key player in New Orleans. Meanwhile, Marvin Harrison Jr., a young talent with elite potential, is considered a cornerstone of Arizona's long-term project.

In both cases, it would be surprising if the Saints or Cardinals agreed to part with such an asset, unless they received an exceptional offer. For Cleveland, this move is more about strategic exploration than imminent negotiations.

The market for wide receivers remains particularly competitive, and ambitious teams often make multiple calls to leave no stone unturned. The Browns are sending a clear message: they are evaluating all options to strengthen their offense. It remains to be seen whether this proactive approach will lead to a concrete transaction or whether it will remain at the informal verification stage.