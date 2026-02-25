Bryce Pickford: What’s the plan with him?

Since the start of the season, there has been a lot of talk about Bryce Pickford.

And with good reason: seeing a defenseman score so many goals – whether in junior hockey or any other league – is sure to attract attention.

The Canadiens prospect has scored 35 goals in just 45 games so far this season in the WHL. That's no small feat…

But seeing Pickford dominate like this, one has to wonder what the Canadiens' plan is for him going forward. In fact… I wonder how the management sees the youngster right now.

Can he become an important part of the CH's defense in the coming years? Will they prioritize his development with the Rocket, with the goal of seeing him play in Montreal one day?

On the other hand, one might also wonder whether the youngster could become an interesting asset for Kent Hughes to make a trade before next Friday.

The Canadiens already have Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj on defense as their sixth and seventh defensemen… but we know that acquiring a right-handed defenseman who can solidify the right side of the defense could really help the Canadiens in their race and journey to the playoffs. Using Pickford and Struble or Xhekaj could possibly enhance an offer to acquire a player like that… Or, Kent Hughes could always use them to make a bigger trade and achieve his goal of adding talent to the team's top six. All this to say that right now, I see Bryce Pickford as a great trade chip for the Canadiens. He may never be as valuable as he is right now… and if that's the case, the Habs' GM would be wise to take advantage of it to improve his club right away.

It's not as if there's a shortage of defensemen on the team's blue line, after all. Hutson, Guhle, Matheson, Struble, Xhekaj, Dobson, Carrier, Engström (even though he's injured), Reinbacher, Del Gaizo…

The Canadiens are not in “trouble” right now, to put it another way. And that's also why we have every right to wonder what the plan is with Bryce Pickford.

