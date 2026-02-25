Breaking news for the Commanders and Jaguars

The NFL continues to grow internationally, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to take a historic step forward.

In 2026, the Florida franchise will become the first team in league history to play two home games abroad in the same season. This extended stay in October will see them take to the legendary turf of Wembley Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This decision, while strategic for brand expansion, is dictated by local logistics. Due to major renovations at their Jacksonville stadium, capacity will be drastically reduced this fall before a forced exile to Orlando the following season. To compensate, the organization is betting everything on its “second home.” Head coach Liam Coen has also highlighted the growing enthusiasm of British fans, reinforced by a record of 14 games played across the Atlantic since 2013.

The Washington Commanders will not be left out, as they will also act as the host team for a game in Tottenham. While the Jaguars have a balanced 7-7 record in London, this new chapter represents an unprecedented physical and organizational challenge for the Florida team.

Unprecedented global expansion: France and Australia on the agenda

The year 2026 will mark a major turning point for the NFL with a record total of nine international games spread across four continents. In addition to the London schedule, the league will set up shop for the first time in France, where the New Orleans Saints will serve as the home team.

Australia will also host its first game involving the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams. Mexico, Germany, Brazil, and Spain complete this sporting world tour. This aggressive strategy confirms the NFL's desire to transform American football into a global consumer product, making European and South American stadiums the new theaters for the conquest of the oval ball.

