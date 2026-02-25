Brandon Aubrey turns down a huge contract with the Cowboys

The NFL world could soon witness an unprecedented financial revolution for a kicker.

Brandon Aubrey, the steel leg of the Dallas Cowboys, has just turned down a contract offer that would have made him the highest-paid player in history at his position. The offer, estimated at $7.5 million per year, was declined by the 30-year-old athlete.

Aubrey isn't content with just beating the current record held by Harrison Butker ($6.4 million per year); he literally wants to redefine the value of his profession. According to insider Calvin Watkins, Aubrey's goal is to reach the psychological milestone of $10 million annually. After completing a three-year contract that earned him a base salary of just $1.03 million in 2025, the kicker believes his performance warrants a massive raise.

It must be said that his resume speaks for itself. Named to the All-Pro teams in each of his first three seasons in the league, Aubrey has become Jerry Jones' secret weapon. His calmness and power make him a statistical rarity in a sport where accuracy under pressure is paramount.

A strategic standoff and a string of records in Dallas

The case is becoming a real logistical headache for the Cowboys. If no agreement is reached before the free agent market opens, Dallas plans to use a first- or second-round qualifying offer (RFA tender). This move would allow the Cowboys to receive a high draft pick in compensation if another team decided to offer Aubrey the contract he desires. Aubrey's bargaining power is based on his phenomenal ability to make very long-distance kicks. He holds the NFL record for the most career field goals of 60 yards or more, with six. In a league where games are often decided by three points, having a player who can score from anywhere on the field is perhaps, in the eyes of some, worth those famous $10 million.

