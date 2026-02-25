Alex Newhook will play tomorrow | Clues in front of the net

We suspected it, but now it's confirmed.

Alex Newhook, who practiced with the regulars and had repetitions on the second power play unit this morning in Brossard, will be back tomorrow. He will face the Islanders and play for the first time since mid-November.

Alex Newhook returns tomorrow vs. Islanders — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 25, 2026

It's been a little over three months since Newhook last played. His initial timeline was four months, but he was clearly able to beat that.

Good for him—and for the Habs.

Zachary Bolduc, who will be sitting out for the first time this season, will have to step up his game. And the same goes for several other players in the lineup.

The internal competition has just reached a new level.

#Habs Zachary Bolduc will be scratched tomorrow night to make way for Alex Newhook's return — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) February 25, 2026

We also need to talk about the goalies, since we don't yet know exactly who will be playing tomorrow. All we know is that the two men will be sharing the work tomorrow and Saturday.

And after that? The best one will play, I imagine.

Nothing has been confirmed this morning, but my colleagues Patrick Guillet and Marc-Olivier Cook, who were at practice, noticed that Samuel Montembeault seemed to be training like a starter.

Don't be surprised if the Quebec native plays tomorrow. Dobes was doing more extra work.

Lots of solo work for Dobes after practice, while Monty had already left the ice. A clue about tomorrow's game against the Islanders? @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/qA04cihjlv — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 25, 2026

Remember that before the break, Jakub Dobes was on fire. Samuel Montembeault played the last game and he was very good, which means that both goalies are confident.

Stay tuned for more on this story.

Overtime

Of course, we're still wondering whether Arber Xhekaj or Jayden Struble will have to sit out tomorrow night's game against the Islanders.

We should know tomorrow.