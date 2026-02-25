Alex Newhook on a regular line: he pushes Zachary Bolduc as an extra

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky were back at practice this morning. On the eve of the Canadiens' game against the Islanders, Martin St-Louis had a full roster at his disposal to form trios for the rest of the season. Here's how it looked this morning.

CC – Suz – Dach

Slaf – Kapanen – Demidov

Texier – Evans – Newhook

Gally – Danault – Anderson (Laine, Bolduc extra) Guhle – Dobson

Hutson – Matheson

Xhekaj – Carrier (Struble extra) That's how it should look tomorrow. Still to be determined is who will be the goalie… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/lkVDYMaXRl — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 25, 2026

Patrik Laine, Zachary Bolduc, and Joe Veleno were the odd ones out. They may have gotten extra practice on regular trios, but they were still surplus to requirements.

Alex Newhook was with Jake Evans and Alexandre Texier. The top six and Phillip Danault's trio were as usual.

Does that mean Newhook will be able to play tomorrow's game? That's clearly a question that's being asked right now. We know it's a possibility.

And judging by practice, it's not impossible.

At Habs practice: PP1:

Slafkovsky – Suzuki – Caufield – Demidov – Hutson PP2:

Dach – Newhook – Gallagher – Texier – Dobson It really looks like Newhook and Texier are back, Bolduc and Veleno are out… and the hot potato game continues with Laine. — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 25, 2026

This morning, there was talk that Zachary Bolduc (who isn't having a great season, despite what some observers say) might be benched when Newhook returns.

So now more than ever, we're wondering if he'll play tomorrow. For the moment, he's one of eight players who have played every game since the start of the season.

Zachary Bolduc's position is in jeopardy → https://t.co/8qG9QUnHYw — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 25, 2026

Meanwhile, Patrik Laine is still in limbo. The Canadiens can activate one injured player (apparently, it will be Alex Newhook), but not two guys before the deadline, when there is a limit of 23 players.

Did we mention he was becoming a hot potato?

in quick succession

– Interesting.

I can confirm that several players who play with a certain brand whose sticks break more than others are starting to put pressure on the manufacturer… https://t.co/rGthUklfzd — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 25, 2026

— Nice.

Imagine a grand final against Japan. https://t.co/DaDYW5j7ht — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 25, 2026

Jon Cooper's father has passed away.

The Lightning announce Head Coach Jon Cooper will not be behind the #GoBolts bench tonight or tomorrow due to the passing of his father. Thoughts go out to Coop and his family. — Benjamin Pierce (@BenjaminJReport) February 25, 2026

– Note.