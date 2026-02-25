Alex Newhook on a regular line: he pushes Zachary Bolduc as an extra

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky were back at practice this morning. On the eve of the Canadiens' game against the Islanders, Martin St-Louis had a full roster at his disposal to form trios for the rest of the season. Here's how it looked this morning.

Patrik Laine, Zachary Bolduc, and Joe Veleno were the odd ones out. They may have gotten extra practice on regular trios, but they were still surplus to requirements.

Alex Newhook was with Jake Evans and Alexandre Texier. The top six and Phillip Danault's trio were as usual.

Does that mean Newhook will be able to play tomorrow's game? That's clearly a question that's being asked right now. We know it's a possibility.

And judging by practice, it's not impossible.

This morning, there was talk that Zachary Bolduc (who isn't having a great season, despite what some observers say) might be benched when Newhook returns.

So now more than ever, we're wondering if he'll play tomorrow. For the moment, he's one of eight players who have played every game since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Patrik Laine is still in limbo. The Canadiens can activate one injured player (apparently, it will be Alex Newhook), but not two guys before the deadline, when there is a limit of 23 players.

Did we mention he was becoming a hot potato?


Jon Cooper's father has passed away.

