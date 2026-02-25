Alek Manoah: “I was a big part of the process” for the 2025 series in Toronto

Alek Manoah has never lacked self-confidence. In some ways, that's not a bad thing.

However, at times, it has worked against him. And in light of the comments he chose to make in an interview looking back on his years in Toronto, he seems… um…

Disconnected? In an interview with Sam Blum, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, the California organization player said he felt he was being overlooked.>Sam Blum, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, the California organization player said he felt he was “a big part” of the club's playoff success in 2025, en route to a World Series appearance, even though he couldn't be there.

Good stuff from @SamBlum3, who caught up with Alek Manoah on his time with the #BlueJays and his comeback in Anaheim: https://t.co/SbjxRdF3RR — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) February 24, 2026

Let's just say it caused quite a stir on the internet. And rightly so.

While no one can deny that he was important to the Blue Jays in the past, everyone knows that he hasn't been able to make a difference since the 2023 season.

I would even go further: since October 2022.

In 2023, Manoah struggled and left his club in the middle of the playoff race. In 2024, he was injured and underwent Tommy John surgery. And in 2025, he didn't pitch in the Majors. He was cut and sent to Atlanta when he needed to be brought back up.

Under these circumstances, it's hard to understand how Manoah, who wanted to see the Blue Jays and his friends win the World Series and who watched the playoff games, was a “big piece of the puzzle” for his former organization in 2025. He was in a different organization!

But anyway, the Blue Jays have turned the page, and there's no point in people in Toronto dwelling on the past.

PMLB

REMINDER: the podcast starts again tonight.

We'll be back in full force shortly. https://t.co/hIBynBPqbB — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 19, 2026

Tyler O'Neill wants five-on-five overtime for Olympic gold medal.

Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill, a Canadian native and hockey fan, says he'd like to see the Olympics move to 5-on-5 for overtime instead of 3-on-3 after USA beat the Canadians in the gold medal game. O'Neill will have his chance at revenge in the WBC playing for Team Canada. pic.twitter.com/7XEM7pSaSl — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 25, 2026

Here we go.

Edwin Diaz's first strikeout with the Dodgers was nasty (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/mPfbdfx26Q — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 25, 2026

Francisco Lindor, ready in time for the season?

David Stearns and the Mets “remain optimistic” that Francisco Lindor will be ready for Opening Day. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica https://t.co/qLMP5lYHob pic.twitter.com/Pxo4RrBwJr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.