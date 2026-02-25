Adam Engstrom’s long absence: a game changer for the Canadiens

Bad news in Laval. The Rocket announced that forward Laurent Dauphin will be out with an upper-body injury. He is expected to be out on a day-to-day basis.

But more importantly, Adam Engstrom will miss the next four weeks, as he is also suffering from an upper-body injury. He was hurt recently and we were waiting to see what would happen.

Forward Laurent Dauphin (upper body) is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Defenseman Adam Engström (upper body) will be out of action for four weeks. Forward Laurent Dauphin (upper body) is day-to-day. Defenseman Adam Engström (upper body) will be out for… — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) February 25, 2026

Needless to say, this is not good news for the Rocket or for the young man himself. You don't need a PhD in hockey to understand that.

But it's also bad news for the Canadiens.

After all, only eight defensemen have played at the top this season: the seven guys who are still on the active roster… and Engstrom. Until proven otherwise, he was the #1 option to bring in another defenseman.

And now he's injured until the end of March.

I can't see the Canadiens bringing him back into the NHL in the final weeks of a playoff race after a serious injury. I'm not saying it's impossible, but I don't think it's the ideal plan.

Does this mean that the need for a depth defenseman is even more pressing than before? Possibly. We already don't seem to have much confidence in Arber Xhekaj…

Why aren't we using Xhekaj more? pic.twitter.com/gtanGOljW9 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 24, 2026

The good news? This injury didn't happen after the trade deadline. So Kent Hughes can choose to solve the problem by making a move between now and March 6 if he wants to.

Of course, it would be easier if David Rein—oh, never mind.

in quick succession

—That's quite a few choices.

The Penguins currently have 20 draft picks in the first three rounds of the NHL Draft over the next four drafts—the most among NHL clubs. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 24, 2026

— Ethan Wyttenbach stands out in the NCAA. [Ratings]

– How many points out of a possible four?

The Habs will play 2 games this upcoming week. What will be their record during this stretch? pic.twitter.com/m4cvZcfTFT — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2026

— All's well that ends well.