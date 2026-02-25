A new receiver arrives with the Alouettes

The management of the Montreal Alouettes continues to refine its lineup for the upcoming season.

The organization has officially announced on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, the signing of talented American wide receiver Zakhari Franklin. This acquisition promises to add an interesting athletic dimension to the offensive system of the 2023 Grey Cup champions.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Franklin is an ideal 6-foot-1, 190-pounder. His college career has been marked by remarkable consistency at the highest level. After dominating with the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) between 2019 and 2022 — earning several nominations to the All-American and All-USA teams along the way — he concluded his academic career with the Fighting Illini of the University of Illinois in 2024. During that final campaign, he caught 55 passes for 652 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games. This technical background opened the doors to the prestigious NFL for him last year. In 2025, he joined the Las Vegas Raiders organization, an enriching experience that should ease his transition to the intricacies of Canadian football and its wider fields.

An elite pedigree to boost the Alouettes' passing game

Franklin's arrival in Montreal did not go unnoticed. The 25-year-old has a rare ability to win one-on-one battles, a quality sought after by the Montreal coaching staff to support the veterans already in place. His versatility, demonstrated during his time in the USA Conference and at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in 2023, makes him a prime target for the team's quarterbacks.

By signing a player who has nearly reached the NFL level, the Alouettes are securing a top-notch reinforcement capable of quickly adapting to the demanding playbook of the CFL. Fans will certainly be eager to see how the Texas native uses his speed to stretch opposing defenses at Percival-Molson Stadium this summer.

