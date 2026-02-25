2026 Profile: Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2026 Major League Baseball season will begin shortly. At Passion MLB, as has been the case for years, we are setting the stage for the season by introducing the 30 teams of Major League Baseball.

Today, the Dodgers are on the menu.

2025 Season

Fresh off their 2024 World Series victory, the 2025 Dodgers were seen as possibly the best team in history. The signings of Blake Snell, Roki Sasaki, and Tanner Scott added even more firepower to a club that was already equipped to stay up late.

There was speculation that this club would threaten the Mariners' record of 116 wins in a season.

That said, the club won only 93 games in the regular season. Injuries ravaged the team, which wasn't exactly hitting the gas pedal either as it focused on peaking for the playoffs.

And sure enough, that's what happened: the Dodgers crushed the Reds, Phillies, and Brewers to make it to the World Series… where they faced tough opposition from the Blue Jays, forcing them to play a Game 7.

And you know how that story ends.

MIGUEL ROJAS WITH THE BIGGEST SWING OF HIS LIFE GAME 7 IS TIED IN TORONTO pic.twitter.com/tDwUGzBrVq — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

The last time Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched THIS happened pic.twitter.com/r7c4p4fV4J — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) February 21, 2026

Additions and departures

At the beginning of winter, the Dodgers publicly stated that they expected a quieter winter than in previous years. But that was to underestimate them.

After Tanner Scott's struggles in 2025, the Dodgers wanted to strengthen their bullpen. And that worked out well, because Edwin Diaz was on the free agent market.

Three years and $69 million later, he headed to Los Angeles.

But in reality, signing Diaz wasn't even the biggest coup for the two-time defending champions this winter. From the beginning to the end of the offseason, the club was in the running for the services of the biggest fish on the market, Kyle Tucker.

A four-year, $60 million contract finally allowed the Dodgers to land Tucker.

Kyle Tucker on the negative response to him joining the Dodgers: “It doesn't bother me… I'm sure it would have probably happened in some aspect regardless of where I would have gone. But I think with this team, winning the last two years, probably made it bigger.” pic.twitter.com/XD5M1UrJnv — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) February 23, 2026

Miguel Rojas, Evan Phillips, and Kiké Hernandez, who were all free agents, decided to return home as well.

In fact, the only player who played for the Dodgers in 2025 and signed a major league contract elsewhere for 2026 is Kirby Yates, who joined the Angels. However, it should be noted that the club also lost Clayton Kershaw, who retired, and Anthony Banda, who was traded to the Twins.

Strengths and weaknesses

The term “weakness” isn't really part of the Dodgers' vocabulary for 2026. On paper, this team is strong across the board.

In terms of hitters, the club will rely on a lineup that includes Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Tommy Edman.

Good luck to opposing pitchers.