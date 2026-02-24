Turnaround for Maxx Crosby with the Raiders?

The future of Maxx Crosby Raiders continues to generate a lot of buzz, but the Las Vegas Raiders organization is trying to calm things down.

During a press conference held during the NFL Combine, general manager John Spytek stated that the star player remains in the team's plans for the 2026 season.

Spytek did not hesitate to emphasize Crosby's importance to the organization. “Maxx is an elite player. He's at our facility every day, and we have an excellent relationship,” he told the media. These comments are intended to reassure fans, as several rumors have been circulating for weeks about the star player's future in Las Vegas.

The Maxx Crosby Raiders situation took an unexpected turn at the end of last season. Despite signing a three-year contract extension worth $106.5 million in March 2025, tensions arose in December.

The Raiders decided to keep Crosby out of the last two games due to a knee injury. According to several reports in the United States, the player still wanted to be on the field.

Frustrated by the situation, he reportedly left the team's facilities before finally undergoing surgery.

The situation quickly fueled speculation about his future with the franchise.

Shortly before the Super Bowl, the NFL Network insider Jay Glazer reported that Crosby's presence in Las Vegas for the upcoming season was not guaranteed.

According to this information, the player even told the team's minority owner, Tom Brady, that he would be open to a trade.

These revelations quickly sparked a reaction in the league, with several teams potentially interested in a player of his caliber.

A defensive pillar for Las Vegas

Since arriving in the NFL, Crosby has established himself as one of the most consistent defensive players in the league.

In 110 games in the league, he has accumulated 439 tackles, caused 11 fumbles, and recorded 69.5 quarterback sacks. These statistics illustrate the major impact he can have on a defense. At the start of his eighth season in the NFL, Crosby remains a key player for the Raiders, at least according to team management.

Although some uncertainties remain, recent statements by John Spytek suggest that the organization still wants to build around him. It remains to be seen whether the coming weeks will confirm definitively that Maxx Crosby Raiders will remain a lasting partnership.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.