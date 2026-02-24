The Elias Pettersson case is far from closed in Vancouver

Things are likely to get heated again in Vancouver.

And this time, it's not just a rumor out of nowhere.

During the latest episode ofTSN's Insider Trading, there was talk of a possible trade involving a number one center on the West Coast. Elias Pettersson's name is at the center of the discussions, and for good reason. There appears to be renewed interest in the trade market.

It's no longer quiet, especially with the trade deadline approaching.

According to Darren Dreger, the Canucks are crossing their fingers that teams will make substantial offers.

“The Canucks are frankly hoping that interest in Pettersson will progress to a valid trade offer that they can consider. That's not the case at the moment.” – Darren Dreger

– IIHF & 3-on-3 OT WATCH: https://t.co/ITJPdzUd7U pic.twitter.com/Smy4mhHGmS — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 24, 2026 This quote is important. Because it confirms two things: first, Vancouver is open to trading him before the end of the season. Second, no concrete proposals have yet reached the serious stage. An important factor in the Swedish player's case is that he has a full no-trade clause, which doesn't make things any easier. Elias Pettersson therefore has the final say on his “next team,” which once again complicates matters for the Canucks. But we're still in the exploratory stage. However, the talks are very real. And in the current context, where several teams are looking for a top-6 center, it carries even more weight. The Canucks are at the bottom of the standings. Last in the NHL. After trading Quinn Hughes to the Wild, trading Elias Pettersson would be the logical next step. However, Pettersson is earning $11.6 million per year until 2032. It's a franchise player contract. But his production this season has not fully lived up to the expectations associated with that status. In short, is Vancouver actively looking to trade him? No. Are the Canucks willing to listen if the offer is good and satisfactory? Definitely. But for now, nothing is imminent. However, the Pettersson situation is very much alive and could evolve faster than we think.

