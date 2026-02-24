The Elias Pettersson case is far from closed in Vancouver

Vincent Larue
The Elias Pettersson case is far from closed in Vancouver
Credit: Derek Cain/Getty Images

Things are likely to get heated again in Vancouver.

And this time, it's not just a rumor out of nowhere.

During the latest episode ofTSN's Insider Trading, there was talk of a possible trade involving a number one center on the West Coast. Elias Pettersson's name is at the center of the discussions, and for good reason. There appears to be renewed interest in the trade market.

It's no longer quiet, especially with the trade deadline approaching.

According to Darren Dreger, the Canucks are crossing their fingers that teams will make substantial offers.

“The Canucks are frankly hoping that interest in Pettersson will progress to a valid trade offer that they can consider. That's not the case at the moment.” – Darren Dreger

— No change for the World Cup.

The World Cup is set to take place in North America starting June 11.⚽https://t.co/FRfsBzkYJx

— TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 25, 2026

— Another medal for Connor Hellebuyck.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!