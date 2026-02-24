The Detroit Lions will be heading to Germany

The NFL has announced that the Detroit Lions will be one of the teams participating in the 2026 NFL Munich Game, presented by DKB.

This international match will take place at the FC Bayern Munich Stadium and is part of a multi-year commitment to host games in 2026 and 2028.

The 2026 edition of the NFL International Games will be historic, with nine games spread across four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums. According to Alexander Steinforth, Managing Director of NFL Germany:

“Germany remains a key market for the NFL's international growth, with the largest fan base in Europe. We are thrilled to welcome the Detroit Lions to Munich and offer our fans an exceptional NFL experience.”

For Rod Wood, President and CEO of the Detroit Lions, playing internationally and in Munich in particular represents an important milestone:

“We have invested in the German market and look forward to playing in front of our passionate German fans.” For his part, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose mother is German, is delighted with the opportunity: “I've always dreamed of playing in my native country and I can't wait to share the Detroit football spirit with German fans.”

Details regarding the Detroit Lions' opponent, as well as the date and time of the game, will be announced when the full 2026 NFL schedule is released. The Detroit Lions also hold marketing rights in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland as part of the Global Markets Program, which aims to increase the team's visibility. Austria, and Switzerland as part of the Global Markets Program, which allows them to increase team awareness and engage fans through events and initiatives.

Development of American football in Germany

Beyond international games, the NFL is committed to developing American football at all levels in Germany, notably through the NFL Flag program, launched four years ago and involving more than 110,000 young participants. With the rise of flag football ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, these initiatives reinforce the league's long-term presence in Europe.

To learn more about the NFL Munich Game 2026, fans can register here: nfl.com/Munich.

In 2026, the NFL will also continue its international activities in London, Madrid, Melbourne, Mexico City, Paris, and Rio de Janeiro, consolidating its global presence and offering fans unique experiences around the world.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.