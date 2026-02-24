Sexism: The Hughes brothers “come to the defense” of American female players

After the United States defeated Canada on Sunday to win the gold medal in the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics, Donald Trump congratulated the hockey players in a phone call.

The guys were gathered together in the room and they were all there listening to the US president, who invited the club to the White House to celebrate the country's victory.

But what didn't go down well was when Trump said he would also have to invite the women's team… saying (and laughing) that he had no choice, otherwise he would be impeached if he didn't.

Donald Trump joked about the Olympic women's hockey team during a phone call with the USA men's team. After the men's team won the gold medal against Canada on Sunday (February 22), FBI director Kash Patel joined the celebrations in their locker room, calling the president to… pic.twitter.com/IhDj8PUkk3 — The Independent (@Independent) February 23, 2026

Jack Hughes and Quinn Hughes were on the phone and can be seen laughing at Trump's comments when he mentions the girls' victory.

And that was all it took for the two brothers to be targeted by some rather harsh comments. Several supporters accused Jack and Quinn of sexism… because the video of Trump's call went viral on social media.

This morning, the two brothers made a point of setting the record straight on ABC.

They mentioned that they are really proud of the American women's victory at the Olympics and said that they support them despite everything.

We are extremely happy for them […]. We trained with them a lot and got to know several of these players very well. – Quinn Hughes

You can hear their comments in the following video:

WATCH: Quinn Hughes was asked by ABC's George Stephanopoulos about attending tonight's State of the Union… “I don't know how much we're allowed to say, but yes. Yeah, we're excited to go. Something you don't get to do — I don't know what today is — every Tuesday. But yeah —… pic.twitter.com/POH9XIXqyv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 24, 2026

In all this, let's remember that the women's team refused to visit Donald Trump at the White House despite winning the gold medal.

There is clearly a sense of bitterness on the part of the women… and it's really understandable too. They were made fun of by the president of their own country, and even if it was a “joke,” it doesn't change much in the end.

I wonder how they feel after seeing Quinn and Jack “come to their defense” earlier today…

