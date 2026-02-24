Rumors intensify for Maxx Crosby and A.J. Brown

More than 300 draft prospects are gathering this week at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine to showcase their talents in front of coaches, scouts, and league executives.

While the physical tests at Lucas Oil Stadium captivate fans – broadcast live on DAZN for NFL Game Pass subscribers—another important part takes place behind the scenes: general managers are already discussing potential trades.

Among the hottest topics, the names of Maxx Crosby and A.J. Brown keep coming up. Could two elite players change teams this summer? Analysts identify the franchises most likely to try to acquire them.

Maxx Crosby, DE – Las Vegas Raiders

A recognized All-Pro, Crosby has been linked to a possible return with Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots. Nevertheless, the Las Vegas franchise wants to keep its defensive pillar. With 69.5 sacks in 110 games and a pressure rate of 12.2%, Crosby remains a rare asset. His long-term contract commands a hefty price tag, but his ambition could push him to consider a change. Likely destinations: Patriots or Commanders. New England lacks depth on the outside, while Washington has the salary cap space to negotiate a trade. A.J. Brown, WR – Philadelphia Eagles

No active trade talks have been confirmed by the Eagles, but the star receiver has publicly expressed his frustration with Philadelphia's offense. GM Howie Roseman has hinted that some decisions will be necessary to manage the payroll and retain all key talent. The most credible destinations for Brown are the Patriots or Jets. New England, despite its salary constraints, may want to strengthen its receiving corps, while New York is looking for a complementary partner for Garrett Wilson, who is essential to reviving its offense in 2026.

These potential moves during the 2026 NFL Combine could reshape the league landscape, as each team seeks to balance talent, budget, and ambitions for the upcoming season.

