RUMOR: Sergei Bobrovsky to back up Yaroslav Askarov in San Jose

If the Sharks are still in the playoff race, it's largely thanks to Macklin Celebrini.

The young franchise player is already changing the dynamics of an entire organization. He produces, he drives the offense, he gives hope. And above all, he is accelerating a plan that could have been long and painful. San Jose wasn't supposed to be looking at the standings at this point in the year… but with Celebrini playing like a veteran, the window seems to have opened sooner than expected. And when an unexpected team finds itself in the mix, decisions become interesting.

According to Jeff Marek, the Sharks may be looking to add a veteran goalie to back up Yaroslav Askarov. Not just a backup. A mentor goalie capable of sharing the net and stabilizing the group in a tight race. One name is circulating: Sergei Bobrovsky.

On the DFO Rundown, Marek had this to say.

“The Sharks are still in the playoff race and will likely want a veteran goaltender to play alongside Askarov. It might be a bonus if that goaltender is Russian. Maybe even with a contract extension. They have a lot of room under the salary cap.” – Jeff Marek

This isn't just speculation.

San Jose has a lot of room under the salary cap. They have a talented young goalie in Askarov, but he's still inexperienced. And they now have an offense led by Celebrini that gives them real reason to believe.

The Panthers are in danger of missing the playoffs this year due to several injured players, including Alexander Barkov. Trading Bobrovsky may therefore be a real option.

The Russian aspect is also significant. For the language, for the hockey culture, and for the pressure. For Askarov, learning alongside a goalie who has won and experienced the playoffs could be huge.

The question is the price… and the duration. If we're talking about a contract extension, the Sharks need to be convinced that it fits with their new timeline, but that shouldn't be a problem with the salary cap increasing.

But when a young player like Celebrini forces management's hand by accelerating the rebuilding process, it becomes difficult to justify remaining passive.

San Jose feels that something is being built.

And sometimes, to solidify a surprise… you have to secure the net.

