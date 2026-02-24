Rumor Corner: “Keep an eye on Sergei Bobrovsky’s name.”

We are just a few days away from the National League trade deadline.

Next Friday, there could be some big moves across the league, and rumors are already starting to surface.

Among them? We wonder what will happen with Sergei Bobrovsky in Florida.

After all, the Panthers could miss the playoffs. There is a possibility that the club will sell at the trade deadline, and if there's one name to remember, it's goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

The player in question is in the final year of his contract ($10 million per season). He could test the free agent market this summer… and one wonders if the Panthers will want to trade him so as not to risk losing him for nothing in a few months.

Keep an eye on ;

The @FlaPanthers have not extended 2X Stanley Cup Champ, 2X Vezina Winner, and future Hall Of Fame G Bobrovsky as the@NHL Trade Deadline Approaches along with the Playoffs , this is very interesting given that he's pending UFA .#HockeyX pic.twitter.com/rDpL9Ga77C — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 24, 2026

There will be a market for Bob if he becomes available. You don't often see goalies of that caliber traded at the deadline, you might say… but the situation of the player in question is a bit unique right now.

And the Panthers might be a little crazy not to take advantage of it if the club isn't that keen on making the playoffs this year.

Alex Tuch, an intriguing player for the Habs?

We've already discussed this topic in the past.

Alex Tuch—like Bobrovsky— is in the final year of his contract and could prove to be an ideal rental player for a club looking to make a run in the playoffs. That said, Stéphane Waite wondered (98.5 FM) whether the forward could become a target for the Canadiens. And it's certain thatadding a player of his caliber could help Montreal.

Reinforcements for the playoffs | “Is Tuch the ideal winger to play with Caufield and Suzuki? -Stéphane Waite https://t.co/7JpDvSEUjs — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) February 24, 2026

Tuch has a physical style and he's capable of stirring things up.

In last year's playoffs, we saw how badly the Canadiens were roughed up by Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals…

The problem is that the Sabres will ask for the moon for the forward's services. And rightly so, since players like him are few and far between in the National Hockey League.

Would Kent Hughes be interested in paying the high price to bring Alex Tuch to town? Hmm…

Where will Steven Stamkos be playing in two weeks?

Steven Stamkos's case is also a bit unusual.

The veteran had a very disappointing first season in Nashville… but now he has rediscovered his scoring touch. Stammer has scored 28 goals in 57 games since the start of the season and looks like the sniper we knew during his years in Tampa Bay.

And with the Preds' difficult season, it's fair to ask: will he be traded by next Friday?

His value is on the rise https://t.co/GV5RSq3yN7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2026

The Predators are going nowhere.

They don't have a lot of talented players on the team. They don't have the best pool of prospects in the National Hockey League either… and it seems like they've been treading water for a few years now. What's the plan in Nashville? And could Steven Stamkos help the club strengthen its draft picks and prospects for the coming years?

We'll have the answers to these questions in the coming days…

Several top candidates for the Kings

The Kings acquired Artemi Panarin before the Olympic break. But…

However, the Kings also lost Kevin Fiala during the Olympic break when he was injured in a game against Canada during the Games. He will miss the rest of the season and will not be able to help his club qualify for the playoffs.

So a solution must be found to replace him. And if that solution isn'tPatrik Laine, Marco D'Amico (On the Market) has suggested some names that could help in Los Angeles. From the bunch?

Vincent Trocheck, Nazem Kadri, Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, Elias Pettersson, Robert Thomas…

The Kings will definitely be one to watch because they have room in their payroll to make a big splash in the trade market.

And we know they need to add players to finally beat the Oilers in the playoffs. We'll have to wait and see what happens in Los Angeles between now and next Friday…

In brief

– It's crazy, isn't it?

After being traded to the Avalanche today, Brett Kulak will now have played alongside Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon in the same season. X/ @RLavoieTVA pic.twitter.com/BX3M1xE8RR — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 24, 2026

— Wow!