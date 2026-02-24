Practice: Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky absent, but Oliver Kapanen present

The Olympics are over, and in two days, the Islanders will be at the Bell Centre. So it's about to start again.

This morning, the Canadiens practiced and welcomed a newcomer: Oliver Kapanen. The Finnish player was among the first to show up at the CN Complex in Brossard.

The Olympic bronze medalist is back to work.

Oliver Kapanen, who won the bronze medal last Saturday in Italy, is on the ice in Brossard. He should definitely be able to play on Thursday at the Bell Centre. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson were the first two on the ice. pic.twitter.com/BbkneC5y7D — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 24, 2026

Since the Finn played alongside Juraj Slafkovsky in the consolation final, there was some speculation as to whether Slaf would be present at practice.

But in the end, both the Slovakian and Nick Suzuki (who played for gold on Sunday) were conspicuous by their absence. They were the only two players missing from the entire group: the 13 other forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies were all there.

Everyone is here this morning, except for Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki. I expect them to be here tomorrow. Remember that the CH is playing Thursday at the Bell Centre… @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/HOtMZhFEUi — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 24, 2026

Logically, this could mean that the Canadiens wanted the two players, who played a lot of minutes throughout the Games, to get some extra rest. Kapanen only played in the bronze medal game, and Alexandre Texier was eliminated early.

This is not a bad thing for the two leading players on the Canadiens.

It should be noted that Samuel Montembeault (who was recently absent from practice) was there, as was Patrik Laine. Alex Newhook, for his part, showed up in a regular jersey.

The two injured players are clearly making good progress.

Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook are both wearing regular jerseys this morning in Brossard. Will they play on Thursday against the Islanders? pic.twitter.com/SJWX3IwQwF — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 24, 2026

