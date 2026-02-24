Pete Crow-Armstrong firmly plants Dodgers fans

While at first glance it seems like every major league baseball player wants to end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, you can probably cross Pete Crow-Armstrong off that list.

PCA has found his home in Chicago, and one of the main reasons is the fans. And the Los Angeles native undoubtedly appreciates the Windy City's fans more than those of his hometown. In an exclusive interview with Chicago-based reporter Wayne Drehs, Crow-Armstrong had kind words for Cubs fans before taking a jab at Dodgers fans for their lack of interest in their team.

I love Chicago more and more. It's just an incredible city. The people are great. They're not just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and stuff. They pay attention. They care.

It's unclear whether the young Cubs star was referring to people on their phones at Dodgers games or celebrities who are only there to be seen, but either way, he made his point clear. And he's not going to make any friends under the hot California sun.

https://twitter.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/2026100843896824054

Crow-Armstrong also pointed out how, in the first half of the 2025 season, he was surprised at how fired up Wrigley Field was when he came up to bat.

Even though it was just a regular day in June and it wasn't a big situation that called for it, I was getting PCA! PCA! PCA! I was thinking, “Damn, I gotta do something.” And I'm telling you, every time that happened, I probably struck out or something like that.

It remains to be seen how he will be received on his next visit to Dodger Stadium.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.