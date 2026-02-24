Pete Alonso will regret leaving New York, says Darryl Strawberry

Darryl Strawberry was a great player in New York. For years, he rewrote the Mets' history book in his own way.

Then, in 1991, he made the decision to sign with the Dodgers. His career quickly began to falter, and he was never the same again.

Looking back, would he have pushed harder to stay with the Mets?

When we him talk about Pete Alonso, who made a similar decision (leaving New York to sign elsewhere, this time in Baltimore), it's clear that Strawberry has regrets.

Pete could have broken all the Mets' records. Both sides (the Mets and the Alonso camp) could have fought a little harder to find common ground. You don't leave New York to go to Baltimore. It's nothing against Baltimore, but it's not New York. – Darryl Strawberry

“One day, he's going to wake up just like I did and he's going to regret it.” Darryl Strawberry thinks Pete Alonso could've done more to stay a Met, and both sides should've fought harder. Also talks about current roster, and nearly dying in December: https://t.co/84gHK1uMej — Laura Albanese (@AlbaneseLaura) February 23, 2026

He believes that his departure means Alonso won't have his number retired by the Mets, won't have as many franchise records as he could have, and will one day wake up with regrets.

It never really felt like the Mets (who did not officially make an offer to Alonso when they saw his market taking shape) were in love with the first baseman.

Does David Stearns think his contract will age poorly? Maybe.

In any case, Alonso feels wanted in Baltimore and he won't be looking back in 2026. But maybe in a few years, he'll feel like Strawberry and have regrets.

