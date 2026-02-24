Patrik Laine, the defenseman: he doesn’t seem to be close to a comeback

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: Cook

This morning, the Canadiens practiced. Oliver Kapanen was back on the ice with the others, but guys like Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki were not.

So they had to be replaced in practice.

Here's how Martin St-Louis set up his trios. And even though that doesn't tell the whole story, we can still glean some clues from it.

Basically, what we understand is that Alex Newhook is warming up Juraj Slafkovsky's seat, Joe Veleno is warming up Nick Suzuki's (and Kirby Dach could be on the wing on Thursday)… but also that Patrik Laine seems to be surplus to requirements.

Laine has been taking extra shifts on Jake Evans' line.

The proof that he really was the odd man out? The Finn went to take defensive drills (there are an odd number of defensemen, seven, at the moment) during practice.

And no, it's not to show his versatility to other GMs in the league… #NoShowcase

Obviously, that doesn't mean everything. However, we agree that it doesn't mean he looks like a guy who's about to return to the game, you know.

Otherwise, he would be used in a real role.

So we seem to be back to the same problem: Laine is surplus to requirements, he's going to become a public problem, and we're still wondering what will happen… until he's traded.

I can't wait for this saga to end. Because his talent is no longer enough…


