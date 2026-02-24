Patrik Laine, the defenseman: he doesn’t seem to be close to a comeback

This morning, the Canadiens practiced. Oliver Kapanen was back on the ice with the others, but guys like Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki were not.

So they had to be replaced in practice.

Here's how Martin St-Louis set up his trios. And even though that doesn't tell the whole story, we can still glean some clues from it.

Caufield – Dach – Veleno

Newhook – Kapanen – Demidov

Texier – Evans – Bolduc / Laine rotation

Gallagher – Danault – Andy Matheson – Hutson

Guhle – Dobson

Xhekaj – Carrier

Struble On defense, it's mixed. I think it should be taken with a grain of salt. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/kwooHgVFgn — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 24, 2026

Basically, what we understand is that Alex Newhook is warming up Juraj Slafkovsky's seat, Joe Veleno is warming up Nick Suzuki's (and Kirby Dach could be on the wing on Thursday)… but also that Patrik Laine seems to be surplus to requirements.

Laine has been taking extra shifts on Jake Evans' line.

The proof that he really was the odd man out? The Finn went to take defensive drills (there are an odd number of defensemen, seven, at the moment) during practice.

And no, it's not to show his versatility to other GMs in the league… #NoShowcase

Patrik Laine has been used as a defenseman in the last two training sessions… That says a lot. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/OIVZkmbWis — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) February 24, 2026

Obviously, that doesn't mean everything. However, we agree that it doesn't mean he looks like a guy who's about to return to the game, you know.

Otherwise, he would be used in a real role.

So we seem to be back to the same problem: Laine is surplus to requirements, he's going to become a public problem, and we're still wondering what will happen… until he's traded.

I can't wait for this saga to end. Because his talent is no longer enough…

Patrik Laine brings out his hands AND his violin! pic.twitter.com/vTmve3GcyK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2026

in bursts

Fresh back from Italy, Oliver Kapanen had half the team skating this morning in Brossard. The Finn joined the group with confidence; it looks promising for the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/FMCa6GHR93 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 24, 2026

— Both goalies will play one game each this week. After that, we'll see.

Martin St. Louis says Montembeault and Dobes will split first two games back. No word on which goalie plays which game. Decisions will be made game by game thereafter. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 24, 2026

— He doesn't want to leave.

