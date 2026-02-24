Nazem Kadri talks like a guy who’s on his way out.

The Calgary Flames are not aiming for the playoffs in 2026. We know that much.

Obviously, the name that stands out the most in all this is Nazem Kadri. The veteran center could very well leave Alberta in the near future.

Several teams are definitely interested, in any case.

Obviously, the player is relatively in control of the situation, as he can refuse certain trades. This means that the Flames have to work with him.

And that's what they're doing.

“Obviously, we're going to keep that private, but yes, we've been talking and communicating.” — Nazem Kadri, praising the communication of his boss Craig Conroy

The former Maple Leafs and Avalanche player understands that due to the team's ranking and the fact that there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel in Calgary, the Flames could trade him.

And reading this article from TVA Sports, we see that Kadri is talking like a guy who is on his way out.

The veteran makes no secret of it https://t.co/gIiNmAjmjN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2026

Note: being “on his way out” does not mean that it will happen by next Friday. But clearly, the veteran seems to have understood that it was practically inevitable.

For example? The player, who does not want to be affected by the rumors, reportedly told his bosses that they can explore a trade to see what is best for the team. “I am a member of the Calgary Flames, and my commitment is here, for now. ” — Nazem Kadri He also said that “his bosses can decide” when asked about a rumor that he would be open to facilitating a trade for the future.

There is clearly a lot of discussion about this. It remains to be seen whether it will happen by March 6… and whether the Montreal Canadiens will be involved.

