MLB in brief: Forced break for Ricky Tiedemann | Great play by Bo Bichette

Forced break for Ricky Tiedemann

He won't be pitching for a week. We'll see if his elbow gets better.

Ricky Tiedemann will be shut down for a week with elbow soreness. Story with some context on his rehab to date. #BlueJays https://t.co/bB3okm3peU — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 24, 2026

Chay Yeager, meanwhile, is in worse shape.

Pitching prospect Chay Yeager had some elbow discomfort last week. He's meeting with Dr. Meister and “surgery is on the table for him”. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) February 24, 2026

Bobby Witt Jr. honored

He won the Lou Gehrig Award for his community involvement.

An incredible honor for an incredible person. Bobby Witt Jr. has been named the winner of the 2025 Lou Gehrig Award! Given annually to the player who best exemplifies the giving character of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, Bobby joins George Brett and Salvador Perez as the third… pic.twitter.com/2FeiNT4Ccz — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 24, 2026

The same mindset

The Blue Jays must be just as hungry in 2026.

“At the end of the day we have to understand that was last year and this is now. We have to have the same mentality.” – Blue Jays veteran George Springer on his mindset entering 2026 after falling short in the World Series pic.twitter.com/9Ii5rvi3vx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 23, 2026

Great play by Bo Bichette

He continues to improve.

Third baseman Bo Bichette makes a barehanded play! pic.twitter.com/4cF0h2hArQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) February 24, 2026

And then there were two

Konnor Griffin hit two home runs against the Red Sox.

KONNOR GRIFFIN (@Pirates) HR NO. 2 OF THE GAME:

440 ft

111 mph pic.twitter.com/74iQTIGZLo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) February 24, 2026

Big Dumper, meanwhile, got to work.

Big Dumper is BACK! Cal Raleigh launches his first homer of #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/vKzKFUJyRI — MLB (@MLB) February 24, 2026

Bryce Harper on Rhys Hoskins

He'd like to see him again, but the club doesn't have room for him.

Bryce Harper says they didn't really talk about Rhys Hoskins this offseason. He says they talked about him at the trade deadline last year. “For us we never talked about it in camp. It kind of doesn't fit for our team right now. With DH and first base. We would love to have him… pic.twitter.com/FMDqQ9hetk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2026

