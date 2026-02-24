Marc-Antoine Dequoy will co-host the seventh season of this popular show.

The announcement has caused quite a stir in Quebec's cultural community.

Singer and actress Éléonore Lagacé will join forces with the Montreal Alouettes player, Marc-Antoine Dequoy, to host the next season of the show Avec ou sans cash. This new collaboration between two personalities from very different backgrounds is already generating a lot of curiosity among the public.

Known for her energy and stage presence, Éléonore Lagacé has built a solid reputation in the artistic world. Between music, television, and live performances, she has carved out an important place for herself in the local cultural landscape. Her ease in front of the cameras and natural charisma make her a logical choice to host a program aimed at a wide audience. Marc-Antoine Dequoy is well known to Canadian football fans. A key player for the Montreal Alouettes, he has distinguished himself not only through his performances on the field, but also through his expressive personality and authenticity. Over the years, he has proven himself to be comfortable in front of the media, which makes his transition to television particularly interesting.

The partnership between Éléonore Lagacé and Marc-Antoine Dequoy could bring a different dynamic to the show. The concept of Avec ou sans cash is based on strategic decisions where participants must choose between securing their winnings or risking losing everything. The energy of the two new hosts could help make the tense moments even more captivating for viewers. This type of duo, combining a personality from the arts and a figure from professional sports, often attracts attention. The producers seem to be banking on their spontaneity and ability to create a friendly atmosphere. Their potential chemistry could quickly become one of the highlights of the upcoming season. For Éléonore Lagacé, this opportunity represents a new step in an already diverse career. For Marc-Antoine Dequoy, it is a different experience that shows that athletes can also excel on television.

One thing is certain: the arrival of this new duo at the helm of the show is likely to generate a lot of interest when the season airs. Viewers will be curious to see the chemistry between the two hosts and how they will take ownership of this program, which is popular with Quebec audiences.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.