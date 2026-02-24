IMAGES: Americans celebrate gold medal in Florida

As you may know, the American players who won Olympic gold in men's hockey were unable to travel to New York yesterday as planned.

The result? They decided to go party in Miami instead.

Matthew Tkachuk, who knows exactly what it takes to celebrate an accomplishment in Florida, and his teammates headed to the EIIEVEN bar to party. And pictures were posted all over social media.

First, the American players entered either with their gold medals, an American flag (in the case of Matthew Tkachuk), or an American jersey on their backs.

They looked like VIPs.

Team USA Men's Hockey is welcomed into E11EVEN Night Club in Miami⋅ pic.twitter.com/QXLM7NQzqs — TickPick (@TickPick) February 24, 2026

It quickly became apparent (from videos posted by many people on social media) that hockey players had taken over the square. Their presence was clearly noticeable.

The American national anthem was even sung.

The US hockey team rolled into E11ven night club in Miami and led the club in singing the national anthem. This is phenomenal: pic.twitter.com/Fq3oa3NwZN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2026

You won't be surprised to hear that Free Bird was played. The classic We Are The Champions was also heard once the guys arrived.

Jack Hughes, who scored the golden goal, was honored.

Jack Hughes is on top of the world right now @11Miami pic.twitter.com/byxvNpbNQ5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2026

J.T. Miller jumped into the crowd, the guys sprayed champagne on the crowd: in short, the players lived their best lives, as they say. They enjoyed it to the fullest. They have every right to do so.

J.T. Miller had himself a night crowd surfing to Free Bird at @11Miami @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/jHYovzNsGk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 24, 2026

We'll never know if the Canadians would have celebrated in the same way, but we can assume not. After all, there's snow here and Canadian players seem to be less… arrogant.

Remember that the gold medalists are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump tonight. The members of the women's team also received their invitation (by default), but they chose to decline.

Much respect to these women Yes, your president is a big liar and a fraud who abuses his position to insult and bully his fellow citizens. Still, I believe you must have shown a great deal of heroism in making this decision. Thank you for that. https://t.co/W5IrO9zEcy — Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) February 23, 2026

