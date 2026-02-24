IMAGES: Americans celebrate gold medal in Florida

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
IMAGES: Americans celebrate gold medal in Florida
Credit: X

As you may know, the American players who won Olympic gold in men's hockey were unable to travel to New York yesterday as planned.

The result? They decided to go party in Miami instead.

Matthew Tkachuk, who knows exactly what it takes to celebrate an accomplishment in Florida, and his teammates headed to the EIIEVEN bar to party. And pictures were posted all over social media.

First, the American players entered either with their gold medals, an American flag (in the case of Matthew Tkachuk), or an American jersey on their backs.

They looked like VIPs.

It quickly became apparent (from videos posted by many people on social media) that hockey players had taken over the square. Their presence was clearly noticeable.

The American national anthem was even sung.

You won't be surprised to hear that Free Bird was played. The classic We Are The Champions was also heard once the guys arrived.

Jack Hughes, who scored the golden goal, was honored.

J.T. Miller jumped into the crowd, the guys sprayed champagne on the crowd: in short, the players lived their best lives, as they say. They enjoyed it to the fullest. They have every right to do so.

We'll never know if the Canadians would have celebrated in the same way, but we can assume not. After all, there's snow here and Canadian players seem to be less… arrogant.

Remember that the gold medalists are scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump tonight. The members of the women's team also received their invitation (by default), but they chose to decline.


In a nutshell

– Did he deserve more playing time?

— Evander Kane in demand?

– A club to watch.

– Logical.

— Two birthdays in Montreal.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!