Huge surprise for veteran Trent Williams with the 49ers?

A major contract standoff is looming for the San Francisco 49ers . Veteran star offensive tackle Trent Williams could be released if no agreement is reached in the coming weeks.

According to league sources, talks between the two sides have stalled.

Williams is counting for $39 million on the payroll this season, an amount that seriously complicates the organization's financial flexibility. The 49ers are reportedly trying to negotiate either a contract extension or a restructuring to alleviate the immediate impact on the salary cap.

At 36, Williams remains one of the best left tackles in the NFL. A five-time All-Pro selection, he has been a key pillar of San Francisco's offensive line since his arrival. His leadership and ability to protect the quarterback make him an elite player, even at this advanced stage of his career.

However, in a context where every dollar counts, the 49ers have to juggle several important financial decisions. If no compromise is reached, the team could decide to release him, an option that would send shockwaves throughout the league.

Trent Williams soon to be on the free agent market?

In the event of an official breakup, Trent Williams would immediately join the group of the most coveted free agents of 2026. Despite his age, several playoff-contending teams could position themselves to acquire his services.

For the 49ers, the decision will be strategic: retain a dominant veteran at a high cost or free up salary cap space to strengthen other key positions.

One thing is certain: the outcome of this situation could redefine the balance of power in the NFL as the next season approaches.