Geoffrey Cantin-Arku trained for one month in Dubai.

Montreal Alouettes in the Grey Cup final against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Quebec linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is already looking ahead to the future.

Far from being satisfied with his progress, he has set himself an ambitious goal: to become the best player in his position in the league.

During an appearance on the show 5 à 7, Cantin-Arku explained his mindset in no uncertain terms. According to him, achieving this status requires all-around performance on the field: interceptions, quarterback sacks, forced turnovers and, above all, team victories. The 27-year-old believes that Canadian athletes can dominate the league, as his former teammate did before him.entity-accent entity-underline inline cursor-pointer align-baseline”>Marc-Antoine Dequoy did before him.

Drafted ninth overall in the Canadian Football League in 2024, Cantin-Arku continues to progress with the Montreal team. His determination and intensity in training demonstrate a clear desire to reach new heights this season.

During the off-season, Cantin-Arku decided to step outside his comfort zone. He flew to Dubai, to the Emirates, to take his training to the next level. data-end=”1895″>United Arab Emirates, to train for a month with jiu-jitsu champion Feruz Usmanov. This unusual preparation allowed him to work on physical aspects essential to his position, including balance, speed, and tackling technique.

Accompanied by his teammate Tyrell Richards, he discovered a different approach to training, working muscles that are less used in football. The experience seems to have been beneficial, both for his physical condition and his confidence ahead of the upcoming season.

Between training sessions, Cantin-Arku also enjoyed the climate and cultural experience, even attending camel races in the desert. It was an original break that allowed him to unwind while remaining focused on his athletic goals.

However, his return to Quebec was marked by a surprise: the announcement of Marc-Antoine Dequoy's retirement. The news came as a shock to Cantin-Arku, who saw his teammate as a role model and leader within the team.

Despite this significant departure, the linebacker says he is ready to take over and proudly represent Quebec with the Alouettes. The next step is fast approaching: training camp in Saint-Jérôme, followed by a first preseason game on May 22 against the Ottawa Redblacks. The regular season will then begin on June 4 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

For Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, one thing is clear: next season will be the one where he tries to prove that he can become one of the best players in the league.

