Chris Sale: contract extension with the Braves

In recent years, it seems that little has gone right for the Atlanta Braves. Except perhaps for Chris Sale, who arrived via trade on December 30, 2023, and reignited the debate about his Hall of Fame induction with his first career Cy Young Award in 2024.

And things continue to go well for the great left-hander. Sale and the Braves have agreed to a one-year contract extension that includes a club option for 2028.

The pitcher will command a salary of $27 million in 2027 and would earn $30 million if he stays with the Braves in 2028. He could therefore remain in Georgia until his 39-year-old season.

In his two seasons with the Braves so far, Sale has a record of 25 wins and only 8 losses with an earned run average of 2.46, a WHIP of 1.03, and 390 strikeouts in 303 1/3 innings pitched. He leads the National League in wins and ranks second in earned run average during that span. The 2026 season will mark Sale's 16th season in MLB, where he has a 3.01 ERA in 312 starts and 2,084 innings pitched.

It's now time to start wondering if he has a chance to reach the 3,000 strikeout plateau, a mark that only a few left-handers have surpassed in major league baseball history. Sale is currently 421 strikeouts away from that milestone and averages more than one strikeout per inning, so reaching that mark will depend largely on his health. One thing is certain: the Braves are happy to be able to count on his services for at least the next two seasons.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.